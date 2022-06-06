The Macleay Argus

Senior Constable Tim Preston takes on the role of Crime Prevention Officer

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 9 2022 - 3:54am, first published June 6 2022 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid North Coast Police District Crime Prevention Officer Senior Constable Tim Preston. Photo: Ruby Pascoe

Connection to community is the main focus for the Mid North Coast Police District's newly appointed Crime Prevention Officer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.