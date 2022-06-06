Cowper MP Pat Conaghan takes on two new titles following Shadow Ministry announcement

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan has taken on two new titles in the Shadow Ministry, following National's announcement on Sunday, June 5.
In the announcement, Mr Conaghan was appointed as the new Shadow Assistant Minister for Social Services and Shadow Assistant Minister for Prevention of Family Violence.
Mr Conaghan reflected on his previous experience before entering politics and credited them as the reason he was considered by the new Nationals leadership team for the role.
"This is a huge honour," Mr Conaghan said. "I believe that my background in the police force and experience with the social and legal ramifications of Family Violence as a lawyer has provided me with a significant advantage in both portfolios.
"I take on these roles with an immense sense of gravity and empathy and a sincere desire to drive positive change and increase supports to those in need.
"We will be reaching out to all the relative agencies within the Social Service and Family Violence arenas, but I would like to actively encourage all constituents to get in touch with any feedback or lived experiences that they feel could assist with creating meaningful change in the system.
"I will continue to champion the everyday needs as the Member for Cowper, as well as representing those around the country who are less fortunate."
The new-look Shadow Ministry was announced with a significant reshuffle of roles throughout the Coalition.
The Nationals announced six new Shadow Cabinet Ministers, with an additional two in the Outer Shadow Ministry and three new Shadow Assistant Ministers.
Of the ten newly appointed roles within The Nationals team, five were women.
Fresh off the back of being selected as the new Leader of the National Party, David Littleproud heralded the latest appointments as the future of party.
"Our Shadow Ministry reflects the wealth of experience, talent and energy we have within our party room." Mr Littleproud said.
"I think over the next three years, it's important you have a team that's renewed, that has generational changes, is thinking about a modern Australia and how we fit in that and the policies we bring forward."
