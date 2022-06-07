The Macleay Argus

Tender Funerals Mid North Coast launch celebrates community support

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
June 7 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tender Funerals Mid North Coast representatives John Oxley, Janice Saunders, Janet Geronimi, Maria Doherty, Kate Forrest, Denis Juelicher and Relle Hart support the launch event. Photo: Lisa Tisdell

A push to bring the Tender Funerals' not-for-profit funeral service model to the region started with a working group formed in 2019.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.