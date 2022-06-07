The Macleay Argus
Photos

Macleay Valley Mustangs throw away lead after captain-coach Ant Cowan's costly stint in the sin-bin

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
Updated June 7 2022 - 1:13pm, first published 7:00am
A costly 10-minute stint in the sin bin proved decisive in Macleay Valley Mustangs' 20-all Group 3 rugby league draw with Wingham Tigers on Sunday.

Sports Journalist

