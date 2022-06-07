A costly 10-minute stint in the sin bin proved decisive in Macleay Valley Mustangs' 20-all Group 3 rugby league draw with Wingham Tigers on Sunday.
Seven days after a slow start cost them victory against Old Bar, the Mustangs went the other way and jumped out to a 20-4 lead early in the second half.
Advertisement
Then captain-coach Ant Cowan's emotions got the better of him and the Tigers came storming back into the contest.
"I take full responsibility and should have been a lot better than I was," a remorseful Cowan admitted after the game.
"We were totally in control of the game except for that 10-minute period which changed the game. I was a bit hot-headed and I take full responsibility."
Cowan's stint in the sin bin came after Tigers winger Michael Rees had also spent 10 minutes in the bin in the first half.
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins admitted Cowan's sin-bin came at a crucial period in the game.
"It's always tough to come back when you're behind against Kempsey, but Ant's sin bin was definitely a turning point," he said.
"He guides them around and kicks them out of trouble, so him getting sin binned took a lot of strike out of their side."
Cowan, Shane Davis-Caldwell, Jason Russell and Ethan Cooper all crossed for tries as the teams split the competition points.
The draw allowed the Mustangs to register their first points of the season, but they are still looking for their first victory.
Their goal-line defence kept them in the contest after they repelled the Tigers attack a number of times throughout the contest.
"With how much we defended on our line, they should have put 20 or 30 on us, but the boys had the right attitude. We have to turn up and show up for each other and that's exactly what we did," Cowan said.
"I'd rather have one point than none."
Front rower Isaiah Barker got through 70 minutes in the front row and was impressive while Chris Bull and Dean Jones made their top grade debuts.
"Isaiah ran hard and tackled all day and was our man-of-the-match," Cowan said.
"It was a good game; an end to end grind for the full 80 minutes and not taking anything away from Wingham, but they crawled their way back into the game and they're always one of those teams that play the 80.
Cowan remained satisfied to take something out of the game.
"One point is better than none at the end of the day considering the changes to the comp they made this year," he said.
Advertisement
"It can't be helped, but there were times we should have run away with it. We got a little bit complacent and a little bit comfortable, where we should have kept the foot on the throttle and tried to get over the top of them."
The Mustangs halfback had a chance to redeem himself with 15 seconds left on the clock, but his attempted field goal waved away.
"We're still looking for the first win," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.