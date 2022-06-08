Laurieton Stingrays kept within sight of Beechwood Shamrocks at the top of the Hastings League competition ladder after they scrapped their way to a 16-4 victory over South West Rocks Marlins on Saturday.
The Stingrays currently sit in third position, two points adrift of the Shammies, after they overcame an injury crisis at Marlin Park to register their third-straight win.
Halfback and co-captain Adrian Daley scored two tries while centre Logan Marshall also crossed for a four-pointer in the 12-point win.
"We know we can grind a game out now, but we still found a way to win so that was the best aspect to come out of the game," Daley said.
Daley said the match was a scrappy contest at times although there was no doubt the club's growing injury list played a part.
"We dropped a bit of ball and got some injuries so people had to play some big minutes that they usually wouldn't, but other than that it was a tough win and the boys toughed it out," he said.
There is always room for improvement and Daley acknowledged they had plenty of work to do.
"You'd like to think that there's always improvement so I still think there's plenty of improvement in us," he said.
The Stingrays hope to welcome back hooker and co-coach Jeremy Smith for their top-of-the-table clash with the Shamrocks after the June long weekend.
"He's a quality footballer so he'll add that bit of toughness around the park and guide us around so he'll be handy to come back in," Daley said.
"Beechwood have been the benchmark for the last couple of years and they're sitting on top of the ladder undefeated so it will give us a bit of an idea where we're sitting."
Doubts surround the availability of Jackson Harper (ankle), Kieran Burley (hamstring), Logan Marshall (knee), Kieran Cherry Roberts (hamstring) and Jake Wheeler (dislocated elbow) for the match against the Shamrocks.
"Every game we're getting an injury so it's a bit tough at the moment but we've got a big squad so we're still kicking along alright," Daley said.
