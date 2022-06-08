The Macleay Argus
Photos

Casualty ward grows as Laurieton Stingrays claim third-straight win

June 8 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Laurieton Stingrays kept within sight of Beechwood Shamrocks at the top of the Hastings League competition ladder after they scrapped their way to a 16-4 victory over South West Rocks Marlins on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.