Macleay River Historical Society president Philip Lee has made history himself after receiving an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in the Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours List.
Mr Lee has spent over a decade volunteering at the Kempsey Museum; doing research, collecting historical items and writing books on local history to ensure the stories of the Macleay Valley are preserved.
While he was very humbled to receive the award, Mr Lee said the OAM is not about him but more about highlighting and celebrating the preservation of local history and collecting items of historical significance.
"It comes as a bit of a shock to be honest," he said. "I think it gives good recognition to the people who are understanding the history of this place.
"It will be nice to tell my family that I have this award, and that the work of the people here and the volunteers under my tutelage have achieved that."
After a 30-year career in IT, Mr Lee embraced the volunteer service within the Kempsey Museum and has been the Macleay River Historical Society president since 2012.
Mr Lee said he became interested in history from a young age.
"My father was from Kempsey and was a school teacher," he said. "My mother was always reading and she instilled that in me too, so I was always interested in researching things and learning about history."
After working for a few years, Mr Lee enrolled in the University of New South Wales to complete a Bachelor of History and Philosophy.
Mr Lee and his wife moved to Kempsey in 1982 to raise their children. He started volunteering at the Kempsey Museum after retiring in 2008.
While volunteering at the museum, Mr Lee found that his family had a very long and prominent history in Kempsey.
"I didn't know until I started looking into my family history, but my father's family have been here since 1888, so something was calling me back here," he said.
With his background in IT and network design, Mr Lee was focused on bringing the museum up to date with the modern world.
"When I came here, there was no email or anything like that," he said. "Over time, we made a website for the Kempsey Museum, we got an email and we're now on all the social media pages.
"It's been really good in reaching more people, because we get a lot more inquiries through Facebook and email now, from people all over the world."
Mr Lee advocated for QR codes for display items in 2016 after seeing its positive impact in other communities.
Mr Lee said it has been a huge success in the community, particularly with families and schools.
"The kids love it and its great for the schools because teachers get their iPad out to scan the code, and it takes them to videos or websites where there's more information on the item.
"It's also been really good during the pandemic. It made it easy and safe for the community to come and look at the display items and learn about our history."
In 2016, Mr Lee was awarded an Australian Government Volunteer Week Award and a Certificate of Achievement from the Royal Australian Historical Society.
Mr Lee has told the stories of the Macleay Valley in numerous books such as Letters from South Africa - The Macleay Valley and the South African (Boer War) 1899-1902 and Macleay Fallen: Volunteers from the Macleay River Valley who paid the supreme sacrifice in the War.
Mr Lee's latest book titled, Streets of Kempsey, researches the stories behind the naming of almost 300 streets in Kempsey and the surrounding environs.
Mr Lee said publishing the books have been one of his proudest moments.
Mr Lee also writes the history column for The Macleay Argus, which has been a popular addition to the paper.
"A few years ago, I was asked to do the history column for The Macleay Argus, which I have been doing for about three years now," he said. "We get very good feedback from the column, from all over Australia and the world."
Mr Lee said his favourite thing about history is how it transports people back in time.
"When you study history, you go back into another world," he said. "It transports you back in time and you get an appreciation of what it was like to live there.
"You discover new things all the time and it adds another dimension to it all."
