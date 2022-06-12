The Macleay Argus

Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours: Kempsey historian Philip Lee receives Order of Australia Medal

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 12 2022 - 12:50pm, first published 12:00pm
Macleay River Historical Society president Philip Lee has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours List. Photo: Mardi Borg

Macleay River Historical Society president Philip Lee has made history himself after receiving an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in the Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours List.

Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

