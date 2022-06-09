Seven years after running in her last marathon, cervical cancer survivor Jules Mackin will take her place at the South West Rocks Running Festival starting line this weekend.
Born in the United Kingdom, Jules was in Australia during 2008 when she received her earth-shattering cancer diagnosis.
"I had time to think and reflect on how I was going to push through this diagnosis and what it meant moving forward," she said.
"I could either feel sorry for myself, or I could approach it in a determined way to get better, get fit and get healthy."
She became so motivated she began challenging herself and competed in Ironman Australia in Port Macquarie in 2015 - the last marathon she ran in.
Her 'can't-stop-me' attitude was clear when she had to learn to swim for this event.
Jules ran the 10km event in the South West Rocks Running Festival last year for the first time, moving to the area just two weeks earlier for her teaching career.
This year she's taking on the 42.2km marathon.
"It was a really silly idea actually. I'm really nervous believe it or not," she said.
The June Long Weekend event brings visitors from all over to the Macleay Valley, providing them with the opportunity to foster a connection with others with a healthy dash of competition thrown in.
Each year the festival chooses a charity to get behind.
This year they are supporting the Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation (ACCF) - a charity particularly close to the community's - and Mackin's - heart.
Upon hearing the news that this year's Family Fun Run donations would go to the ACCF, Mackin burst into tears.
While recalling finding out this year's charity when speaking to us, Jules became emotional again. She is incredibly moved by the support of this area and the relationships built through running.
Her community knows, however, that she's already won and has achieved her goal of raising awareness and money for those affected by cervical cancer.
She hopes to inspire someone and make a small difference.
"It's going to be a real challenge, it's going to be tough... but it feels quite meaningful, and [raising money for the ACCF] will give me a push on the day to know that I'm out there for a purpose and a reason."
This year's director and past runner Bryson Azzopardi is incredibly excited about welcoming the anticipated 500-plus attendees.
While he admits it is much easier to run a marathon than organise one, he is energised by the support of the community and this year's cause along with an ideal weather forecast.
Azzopardi is expecting another successful event, and is thrilled to be a part of "holding a great event where people come together to train and race, while being able to donate to another worthy cause".
Runners are promised stunning views of coastline, national park bushland, and a scenic stretch along the break wall of the Macleay River.
The one-kilometre Charity Family Fun Run will be held on Saturday at 3pm.
Remember to bring along a gold coin donation to support this year's cause, and be sure to turn up on Sunday to cheer Jules on, or run alongside her.
Those who are involved in the events will receive medals and chance to win cash prizes. Visit their website for more details and to sign up.
