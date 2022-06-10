The Macleay Argus

Demolition of old ambulance station begins to make way for crisis accommodation

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 10 2022 - 7:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey, Uncle Bob Smith, Macleay Options general manager James Mainey, Macleay Options chairperson Betty Green, Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan and Mark Morrison. Photo: Ruby Pascoe

The Macleay Valley is one step closer to having a refuge for young mothers and children escaping domestic violence and homelessness, with the demolition of the old Kempsey Ambulance Station now underway.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.