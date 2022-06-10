I've just arrived home from ArtWalk and the opening night of the TORTUGA Festival - both in Port Macquarie - and I'm on a high.
These events are not only a celebration of art and entertainment, they are a powerful reminder of the healing power of a crowd. Not the packed shopping centre, crammed bus or angry mob sort of crowd - but the collective behaviour of a group of people coming together for a shared experience.
In 1897, French sociologist Emile Durkheim, one of the architects of the social sciences, referred to social integration as a protection against suicide. He also wrote that crowds were a source of a "transcendent experience" called "collective effervescence".
That's why so much was written about the long-term mental health effects of COVID-19 lockdowns and why working from home is not for everyone.
On Sunday, it will be South West Rocks' turn to host a crowd. Participants in its annual Running Festival will have the additional high that comes from exercise and elite sports. Additionally, the runners and spectators will be raising money for the Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation (ACCF).
Perhaps it's our search for this "collective effervescence" that makes our What's On sections in the Port News, Macleay Argus and Camden Haven Courier so popular. Events and activities in these sections are sent in by you, our readers. We obviously need to vet each submission and often we'll send out a reporter to cover the event, but each one is assessed on the basis of its newsworthiness and community benefit.
This week, I'm also launching a new community section called Helping Hands: fundraisers, charities and volunteers in recognition of the many organisations raising money or providing services to those in need in the Hastings and Macleay valleys. Like What's On, it will stay on our website's Home Page and be updated regularly. Be sure to check out the conditions for submissions.
And don't forget to send in your Top Shots. This is another feel-good section to showcase the best of our region. Everyone will get a few days in the "hero" spot, so keep checking in to see what's been added.
Enjoy your long weekend, May it be "effervescent".
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast ACM
