Two thousand patrol hours, 12 beach closures, 140 preventative actions, and no lives lost; these statistics are testament to the invaluable contribution of the South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club.
It was no surprise then that a packed house turned out for the club's annual presentation, with more than 90 members, sponsors and special guests celebrating another successful season for the volunteer club.
Advertisement
Club President and Life Member Rod McDonagh, said he was extremely proud of the club.
"Our members continue to go above and beyond each season, especially considering it was a season consisting of COVID-19 restrictions, poor weather conditions and even a tsunami warning.
"I would like to acknowledge the award recipients and express my thanks for their ongoing commitment to the surf life saving movement. It was great to see members of all ages receiving awards at the presentation, it shows how as a club we are diverse and inclusive and puts us in a great position heading into the 2022/23 season."
The presentation included awards for both senior and junior members with the Nippers enjoying their own party and disco prior to the main event.
The major award winners included:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.