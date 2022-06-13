The Macleay Argus

Kempsey celebrates 100 years of Country Women's Association

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 13 2022 - 8:47am, first published 5:00am
The president of the Kempsey Country Women's Association (CWA) is looking towards a bright future for the group as members celebrate 100 years of powerful lobbying, scone baking and learning new skills.

Senior Journalist

