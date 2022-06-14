The marathon of 42.2km with 45 competitors saw Brett Currie from Port Macquarie finish first in a time of 2:56:02; following in second place was Christopher Pell from Port Macquarie in 02:59:39; with third place taken by Aaron Eichner from Forster in a time of 03:00:45. The first female to finish was Kate Currie from Port Macquarie winning in a time of 03:19:15; followed by Amy McGuiggan from Woolgoolga in a time of 03:25:29; and Claire Bradshaw third in a time of 03:31:11. First Macleay Valley resident was Jules Mackin from South West Rocks in a time of 03:42:20.

