Mid North Coast residents well behaved over Queen's Birthday long weekend

The Mid North Coast Police District are pleased with the behaviour of residents over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
A state-wide road policing operation ran throughout the Queen's Birthday long weekend beginning at 12.01am on Friday, June 10, and ending at 11.59pm yesterday, June 13.
Advertisement
With double demerits in force for the period, the high-visibility operation saw officers targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while fatigued, mobile phone, helmet and other traffic offences.
Across the northern region there were 909 speed infringements, 36,436 breath tests conducted which resulted in 80 PCA charges and there were 57 major crashes on our roads.
There were 3197 speed infringements across the state, 166,416 breath tests conducted and 273 PCA charges.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said the type of behaviour shown by a small number of motorists is unacceptable.
"While the rest of the state abides by the road rules, they are extremely lucky they did not harm themselves or other road users," he said.
"Over the weekend, one person lost their life in a crash at Sutton Forest. While this is four less than the same period last year, it is still one person too many.
"While the operation has now concluded, rest assured - we will continue to have our officers proactively patrolling the streets to take the appropriate action against those who drive dangerously."
A man appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday following a police pursuit.
At about 3.10pm on Friday, June 10, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers deployed to the Coffs Harbour area detected an unregistered car driving on the Pacific Highway.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated before being terminated shortly after due to safety concerns.
The Holden was found abandoned in Duke Street and following a search with the assistance of the Dog Unit, the driver was found hiding in bushland.
The 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
He appeared at Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday and was formally refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today, June 14.
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide the news that matters to the Macleay Valley community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.