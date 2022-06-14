Strong surf conditions are expected to stick around over the coming days, prompting a warning from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).
Conditions through to Thursday are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.
Erosion on beaches is also expected, with some already showing the impacts of the strong swell.
Marine Rescue is encouraging boaters to be aware of the conditions before heading out to sea.
"Check weather, sea and bar conditions before heading out on the water," a spokesperson said.
The abnormally high tide has the potential to cause minor flooding along the lower Hastings River.
The NSW Police Force and Marine Area Command advise that:
