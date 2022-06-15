Macleay River: 'nearly back to how it should be'

After months of heavy rainfall and floods, the muddy waters of the Macleay River have finally had a chance to clear up.
The welcome break in months of relentless rain along with the current high tides were exactly what the river needed.
Advertisement
"It's terrific" said Matt Smith who runs South West Rocks Estuary Charters.
"The river is looking great and nearly back to how it should be. [It's] almost there."
Matt recalls the river last looking this clean back in November.
After months of waiting, the lull in rainfall in Armidale where the Macleay River begins, along with the current tides, has finally flushed out the floodwaters.
"What you need is a high low and a high high so that there is more water coming in and less water going out" Matt explained. "That way the river can flush out fast".
He was also excited to see the dolphins back in the river, a very special attraction to locals and tourists alike.
The glassy surface has been sparkling in the celebrated sunshine of late, and mimics an aquarium in parts.
"I haven't seen it this clear since last Christmas" said local fisherman, Steve Pierce.
The winter blackfish have finally arrived in numbers with the ideal conditions, however, many of those set up on the breakwall joked they were used to simply feeding the fish, and now they can sit and watch them, too.
BEFORE YOU GO: Our journalists work hard to provide the news that matters to the Macleay Valley community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.