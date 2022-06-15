Kempsey Shire Council's multi-million dollar plan to remediate more than 50 landslips

Kempsey Shire Council has revealed their multi-million dollar plan to remediate more than 50 landslips in the area.
The Kempsey Shire has faced multiple natural disasters in the past three years, causing unprecedented damage to the roads network that the council says they plan to repair safely, sustainably and efficiently.
Advertisement
The council oversees the repairs and maintenance of a 1250km road network and is liaising with the NSW State Government to secure the necessary funding to deliver these exceptional repair works.
Below is a guide to the current landslips in the Kempsey Shire:
Site one: Devils Nook landslip
The Devils Nook landslip remediation is underway with specialist contractors onsite carrying out civil and geotechnical engineering construction to stabilise the site. This site is about 6km east of Bellbrook.
The council has been awarded Transport for NSW funding of $3,809,000 for this project.
Site two: Toose Road landslip
About March 31, the Toose Road landslip occurred. The severe landslip rendered the road impassable to any traffic since.
Bellbrook resident Newman Hollis and his family have been trapped at their estate since April due to the major landslip.
"It might still be a week or two away from us getting any access whatsoever, and that still won't be truck access, so it still won't solve the problem of getting our cattle out.
"The access, especially around the cattle trucks, is still a major issue for us because we can't bring in any inputs and we can't get anything out."
Related stories:
As well as examining short-term options, the council is investigating the viability of longer-term multimillion dollar solutions for Toose Road.
These may involve repairing the slip or constructing a new bridge over the Macleay River.
Advertisement
As the landslip occurred following a storm and flooding event, the council will make claims to Transport for NSW under the Natural Disaster Declaration to fund the short-term and longer-term works required at Toose Road.
Works are currently in progress to create an alternative route utilising Fife's Creek Road.
This is heavy work cutting in a new road through rock embankments with earthmoving equipment. Works are expected to be completed in July 2022.
Sites three to seven: Armidale Road landslip
The Armidale Road landslip remediation sees the council and specialist consultants using civil and geotechnical engineering principles to design construction methods, including fixing mesh with rock bolts to cover the several slip faces.
Advertisement
This will prevent and control rocks and soil falling to the roadway and causing a hazard for motorists. Public tenders are being called and work is expected to start in September 2022 and be completed by January 2023.
Site eight: Torumbee Road
In early 2022, temporary works took place to allow access on the road for residents.
The council is currently finalising design and tender documents with the goal to have this permanent remediation carried out in early 2023.
Armidale Road and the local Upper Macleay road network:
Following the most recent storm and flood events, the council worked with specialist rope access contractors to help with approximately 30 landslip sites.
Advertisement
A large-scale campaign of clearing rubble, debris, and removing overhangs and dangerous trees were undertaken. These have all now been cleared and the road accessible for landowners and public use.
The remainder of the landslip sites have been made safe for access by the council, with permanent remediation required pending funding.
The forecast date to remediate all landslips is 2024 subject to further damage or work interruptions.
Before you go:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.