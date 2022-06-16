Dr Max Herz: the good doctor of Trial Bay

On a hot January day in 1916, a large group of men descended the gangplank of the Yulgilbar at Jerseyville wharf and were assembled by military guards into marching ranks. They were German civilians, to be interned in the newly reopened Trial Bay Gaol for the duration of the Great War.
As they marched down the dusty road towards the rough track leading to Arakoon and the Gaol, a few children among the assembled crowd followed, yelling "Huns! Huns! Huns! Dirty Huns!"
They were however a remarkably talented group whose only crime had been to be born German.
Among them was the highly skilled surgeon, Dr Max Herz.
Maximillian Marcus Herz was born in Bodhum on the Rhine River in February 1876 to Anna, wife of Hermann Herz a lace manufacturer. His mother was to die in childbirth less than two years later.
Max entered medical school and graduated in 1899 from Munich University with Honours. He decided to specialise in orthopaedic surgery and moved to New Zealand in 1903 to practice.
He married Australian Jane Ethel Cohen there and the couple moved to Australia where Dr Max Herz set up a practice in Macquarie Street, Sydney.
By 1914, he was recognised as one of Australia's top surgeons and an expert in orthopaedics.
Despite becoming naturalised on the outbreak of World War 1, Max was interned as an enemy alien in July 1915 a month after the birth of their only child, Helen. He vigorously protested his detainment and wrote many letters - to no avail.
After a few months in Holdsworthy Internment Camp near Liverpool, Herz was one of around 500 prisoners transferred to Trial Bay where the former Public Works prison had been reopened.
At Trial Bay, Max became Chief Medical Officer there on a salary of ten pounds per month.
To occupy the time, the prisoners organised activities including an orchestra and a dramatic group, of which Max became a director and he was involved in many plays.
Dr Herz was soon in demand by the local inhabitants of South West Rocks seeking medical attention.
The late Adelaide Swift recalls that whenever her or her sister was sick, their mother would walk along the beach to the Gaol to ask Dr Herz for assistance.
Once when a boy was stung by bluebottles in the bay, Dr Herz rushed into the scrub and returned with half a dozen bulbs with which he treated the stings.
On another occasion, he froze the foot of a boy before extracting a large splinter from it.
When the presence of the German raider Wolf off the coast was rumoured, the authorities decided to close the isolated prison to prevent prisoners escaping.
The prisoners were all transferred back to Holdsworthy where they remained until the end of the war in November 1918.
At war's end, Max was denaturalised and moves were made to deport him back to Germany with many other ex-prisoners. Eventually, due to large numbers of protest letters sent by his former patients, the Prime Minister William Hughes intervened and
Max was released in April 1920.
Dr Max Herz set up his own private hospital at Rushcutters Bay where he worked alone, often treating patients free of charge. He passed away in 1948 and was later acknowledged as the first fully trained orthopaedic surgeon to practice in Australia.
In February 1976 his former patients, doctors and friends met with residents of South West Rocks to mark the centenary of the birth of Dr Max Herz.
The Max Herz Memorial Fund was set up to buy orthopaedic equipment for Kempsey Hospital and his son-in-law, Mr Tristan Hearst, presented three of Max's sketches, done while a prisoner at Trial Bay, to the Arakoon State Recreation Reserve Trust.
A grateful community had remembered and honoured the good doctor.
