A community consultation session for the Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Energy Storage project is being held today (June 16) at Kempsey Macleay RSL Club, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.
The project is a 'off river' development located on private land near the Macleay River and is expected to provide up to 12 hours of storage.
As part of the project, upgrades up to 60km of existing roads between Armidale and Kempsey will be required to allow for safe construction and operation access throughout construction.
In October 2020, the project between Armidale and Kempsey was declared 'Critical State Significant Infrastructure'.
Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Energy Storage project's community engagement manager Patricio Munoz said community feedback is "really critical" for the project.
"Community engagement is an integral part of developing any major infrastructure project," he said. "So, it's important for people to understand that this is a major piece of infrastructure that we're planning and looking to deliver.
"It's a project that was declared Critical State Significant Infrastructure, so community feedback is an important way of ensuring we are delivering the best outcome for the region and community."
Community consultation sessions have already been held at Armidale and Hillgrove, with the final community consultation session to be held at Willawarrin on Friday, June 17.
Mr Munoz said the community consultation sessions are part of ongoing talks they will do with the community as they move towards finalising the environmental impact statement.
"The primary purpose of the information session is to give the community an opportunity to stay up-to-date with the progress we've made on the project.
"At the moment we are preparing an environmental impact statement, which we are looking to submit at the end of the year.
"We are just looking to touch base with the community and let them know about our site investigations, how our design work has evolved and just give people an opportunity to provide feedback on the project."
The event will be held at Kempsey Macleay RSL Club on Thursday, June 16, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.
