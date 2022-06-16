The Macleay Argus

Community consultation session to be held today for Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Energy Storage project

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 16 2022 - 2:36am, first published 1:30am
Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Energy Storage project is a 'off river' development located on private land near the Macleay River. Photo: supplied by Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Energy Storage

A community consultation session for the Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Energy Storage project is being held today (June 16) at Kempsey Macleay RSL Club, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

