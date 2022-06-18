Macleay Valley celebrates local businesses at Macleay Valley Business Awards

Macleay business owners packed the Slim Dusty Centre on Saturday night (June 18) for the annual 2022 Macleay Valley Business Awards.
Hosted by the Macleay Valley Business Chamber and presented by Coastline Credit Union, the awards celebrate and recognise business excellence in the Macleay Valley, with 25 awards handed out across two categories.
Advertisement
The Local Recognition Awards are decided by a combination of public voting and the decisions of an independent panel of judges.
The NSW Aligned Business Awards, which are also ranked by an independent panel of judges, will see the winners become nominees to the Regional Business Awards representing the Macleay Valley.
Macleay Valley Business Awards committee chair Lachlan Townsend said the event is about recognising and celebrating businesses across the Macleay Valley.
"The Macleay Valley Business Chamber is honoured to be hosting this annual celebration of business," he said. "An event like this doesn't proceed without the commitment of our amazing business chamber and our amazing award partners.
"It has been great to see a mixture of both new and existing businesses enter our awards this year, all of which are sharing their business journey with us.
Mr Townsend said the number of votes from the local community was in the thousands.
"We were blown away with the voting response from our local community towards these awards," he said. "This is a great demonstration of how our local community values the work of local business.
"Whilst we have 25 award recipients to announce tonight, we think that all local businesses are winners, and we applaud the work that they do to drive a strong economy in the Macleay Valley."
There were 80 award applications in the 2022 Macleay Valley Business Awards.
The award winners are listed below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.