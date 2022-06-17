Nationals' roll call: state and federal MPs join party faithful in Port Macquarie

They planned to hold their conference in Port Macquarie three years ago, and then COVID-19 hit, but today (June 17) National Party MPs finally gathered for their annual state conference.
Former and current state and federal leaders are attending the three-day conference, including new federal leader David Littleproud and former leaders Barnaby Joyce, Michael McCormack and the now 93-year-old Ian Sinclair (see their photos in the gallery above).
Member for Lyne David Gillespie and Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan shared the stage with Mr Littleproud, who praised his party's performance at the recent federal election.
State Nationals leader and Deputy Premier Paul Toole was one of the first to address the conference.
"It's wonderful to have over 300 members here and talking about the things that matter to regional NSW," he said.
