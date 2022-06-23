The Macleay Argus

Smoking ceremony for whale that washed ashore at Smoky Beach in South West Rocks

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 23 2022 - 8:13am, first published 6:00am
A large adult humpback whale carcass has washed ashore at the southern end of Smoky Beach, South West Rocks.

