Frederickton Public School student Toby Morn has been selected to compete in the North Coast Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) soccer team.
The team will travel to Griffith from August 16 to 18 to compete against other soccer teams in the NSW PSSA Boys Championship.
Toby was chosen to play for the team after attending trials held in Rushforth Park at South Grafton.
He has previously been selected to play for the Macleay PSSA Soccer team and also the Lower North Coast Soccer team.
