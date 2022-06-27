Frederickton Public School student Toby Morn has been selected to compete for the North Coast Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) Soccer Team.
The team will travel to Griffith from August 16 to 18 to compete against other soccer teams in the the NSW PSSA Boys Championship.
Toby was chosen to play for the team after attending trials held in Rushforth Park at South Grafton last Friday (June 17).
He has previously been selected to play for the Macleay PSSA Soccer team and later the Lower North Coast Soccer team.
