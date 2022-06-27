The Macleay Argus

Frederickton student Toby Morn has been selected to play for the North Coast PSSA soccer team.

Toby Morn has been selected to play for the North Coast Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) Soccer Team. Photo: Supplied

Frederickton Public School student Toby Morn has been selected to compete for the North Coast Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) Soccer Team.

Local News

