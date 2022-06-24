The Macleay Valley's business renaissance

The word "resilience" has been a common descriptor since COVID-19 forced us to draw on strengths we didn't know we had.
It refers not to the ability to avoid adversity but to survive/overcome/bounce back/learn (and so on) from all the misfortunes life throws our way.
As individuals, we've had little choice but to remain resilient in the midst of this pandemic; let alone during all the natural disasters that preceded it or continue to dog us.
For businesses, withstanding setbacks like these is a far greater ask. Many have carried the burden of ongoing costs in the face of reduced trade, some have been forced to let staff go, others have endured the loss of property and even life.
That's why every single business, employer and employee nominated in last Saturday's Macleay Valley Business Awards deserves being honoured (check out reporter Mardi Borg's winners list on our website).
Perhaps it was the buzz that came from being in a beautifully decorated room of around 250 people, or being seated near Slim Dusty's golden guitars and gold records, but I recognised much more than resilience on display during the awards. There was a palpable sense of camaraderie and community.
It could be felt as everyone listened affectionately to Uncle Bob's Welcome to Country and then the stories about his father; when Deputy Mayor Alexandra Wyatt recalled memories of her hard-working parents; and when everyone stopped talking to applaud each winner and listen to their acceptance speech.
The Macleay Argus is a Gold Sponsor of these awards and I was chuffed to represent our team. I was particularly struck by the number of innovative young businesspeople and dedicated employees among the nominees in the room, and I enjoyed hearing their backstories.
I left thinking that it's time to take off the badge of resilience and trade it for "renaissance", as it was clear that Macleay businesses are drawing a line under the last couple of years and are thinking forward, and anew.
