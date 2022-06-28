The Macleay Argus

Citizenship Ceremony held at Council Chambers to welcome fourteen new Australians to the Kempsey Shire

By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 28 2022 - 7:56am, first published 5:46am
A citizenship ceremony has been held at Kempsey Shire Council to officiate and congratulate 14 new Australian citizens.

