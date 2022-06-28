A citizenship ceremony has been held at Kempsey Shire Council to officiate and congratulate 14 new Australian citizens.
The ceremony was held in council chambers ahead of today's (June 28) council meeting. It was led by Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville and Federal Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan.
Following the Acknowledgement of Country, Cr Hauville addressed the room, packed full of friends and family, to congratulate the new citizens on behalf of the community.
"Choosing to become a citizen is a very important part of expressing your pride of Australia," he said.
"We look forward to your contributions and the value you will add to the shire and our community."
Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan, thanked members of the Defence Force for their previous and continued service, and joined the Mayor in praising the citizens for their choice and commitment to embracing Australian citizenship.
Mr Conaghan referred to the oldest continuous culture of our First Nations people as a vital part of what it means to be Australian.
"Diversity is our greatest strength and we prosper by embracing this", he said.
The 14 men and women pledged their loyalty to Australia, its people, and its laws, and after individually receiving their certificates, joined together in singing the Australian national anthem to finish formalities.
A special morning tea was held for the newest citizens and their families, who mingled with members of council and had their photos taken to commemorate the event.
Many attended the ceremony to support and celebrate with their loved ones, including Massi, who was born in Rome and became an Australian citizen five years ago.
This time, it was his wife's turn, with he and his son wearing matching Indigenous art printed shirts for the occasion.
"Me and my son did it [became citizens] years ago, and today was her time. I feel at home. We wouldn't live anywhere else."
Among the new citizens were friends Karin and Jasmin who said they felt "excited" and "happy" to become Australians together.
