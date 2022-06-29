The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks Community Dune Care's 'Bitou Bash' at South Smoky continues efforts to control harmful weeds

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated July 5 2022 - 1:29pm, first published June 29 2022 - 12:55am
South West Rocks Community Dune Care held another successful working bee at South Smoky Beach, with 28 volunteers working to remove bitou bush from the dunes.

