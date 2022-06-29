South West Rocks Community Dune Care held another successful working bee at South Smoky Beach, with 28 volunteers working to remove bitou bush from the dunes.
The sunshine and warm weather were ideal for a productive morning, despite the distraction of whales migrating with their calves.
The monthly "Bitou Bash" is part of the community's efforts to control bitou bush and other noxious weeds along approximately 15km of coastline.
The group aims to remove bitou bush from Smoky Cape Lighthouse to the Macleay River mouth, and after the last working bee (June 26) is well on the way to achieving that goal.
"A further 750 metres of dunes south of the vehicle access at Smoky Beach, is virtually bitou bush free," group secretary Alan Hill said.
Some of those who joined the working bee were part of the "Visiting Volunteer Program" launched 14 years ago, which sees the heritage listed Arakoon House offered as accommodation for one week a month during the off-season, in return for work.
Eight visiting volunteers were involved in the "Bitou Bash", including first-time volunteer Eilis McKensey from Lake Macquarie who didn't know what bitou bush was at first.
She found out about the opportunity through her son, who decided it would be a good thing to do in her retirement.
This month, a large group of Visiting Volunteers from NUSEC (Newcastle University Student Environmental Club) will stay at Arakoon House for a week. They'll also lend their helping hands to South West Rocks Dune Care.
