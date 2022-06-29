The Macleay Argus
Home/Comment
Comment

Why Group 3 rugby league officials need to revisit swearing edict

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
June 29 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Anttilla was sent from the field for showing dissent on Sunday. Photo: Paul Jobber

There is nothing that grinds the gears of rugby league fans, commentators or journalists more than refereeing consistency - or a lack of it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.