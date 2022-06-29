The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Rangers suffer surprise defeat to Northern Storm

By Coastal Football Leagues
Updated June 29 2022 - 4:22pm, first published 5:00am
Macleay Valley Rangers lost 3-2 to Northern Storm on Saturday (June 25). Photo: Coastal Football League

The dreaded 2-0 scoreline came back to bite Macleay Valley Rangers where it hurts when they conceded three second-half goals to lose 3-2 to Northern Storm on Saturday (June 25).

