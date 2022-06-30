The Macleay Argus

Order of candidates on ballot paper confirmed for council by-election

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:37am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
By-election candidates Noel Selby, Graeme Carrad and Dean Saul. Photo: Mardi Borg

The order of candidates on the ballot paper for the Kempsey Shire local government by-election has been decided, with 21 candidates in the running for a place at the Kempsey Shire council table.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.