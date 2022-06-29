Kempsey Shire Council approves largest infrastructure budget

Kempsey Shire Council has approved a $107m capital works program that will result in new and replacement assets, facilities and infrastructure.
It's the council's biggest capital works budget ever, and comes on the back of substantial grant funding.
At Tuesday's meeting (June 28), councillors adopted a four-year plan for projects through the Delivery Program, which is given life in the budget that has been approved for the 2022-23 financial year in the Operational Plan.
Of the $107 million capital works program planned for 2022-23, $42.4 million is grant funded. General Manager, Craig Milburn, said that a large percentage of these projects have only come about due to dedicated work by Council to secure the state and federal government grants.
"This budget demonstrates our commitment to balancing our shire's long-term financial sustainability with the substantial infrastructure needs around the community," Mr Milburn said.
"It is also a credit to council's ongoing organisational transformation."
Largely driven by grant funding, the list of key project includes:
In approving the planning documents, councillors discussed the need for further financial prudence following the successful reduction of council's deficit in recent years.
The community engagement results and submissions regarding airport fees were also considered in the debate. Council ultimately resolved to apply the principle of "user- pays", noting that Kempsey Airport is already a significant cost to the community.
