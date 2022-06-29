The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Shire Council approves largest infrastructure budget

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated June 29 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 9:00am
Council secured $16 million in funding from the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges program. Photo: Kempsey Shire Council

Kempsey Shire Council has approved a $107m capital works program that will result in new and replacement assets, facilities and infrastructure.

