The Macleay Argus

Frederickton Public School celebrate NAIDOC week before the end of Term 2

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
July 1 2022 - 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Frederickton Public School commenced NAIDOC week celebrations on campus a week before official ceremonies start within the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.