Frederickton Public School commenced NAIDOC week celebrations on campus a week before official ceremonies start within the community.
Celebrations took place at the school on Wednesday (June 29) with a welcoming ceremony attended by family members as well as elders and members of the Dunghutti people.
Dunghutti woman and parent at the school Teminya Smith-Fernando said that it was a lovely ceremony.
"I think each year it gets better," she said.
"They're really improving their reach with connecting with communities more, engaging with Indigenous families within their local school's community and the wider Indigenous community."
"Education institutions in Australia are starting to do that a lot better as opposed to how it was over the last 50 years. We're growing, it's improving, it's getting better."
The morning ceremony included a welcome to country, cake cutting and a presentation of flowers to Dunghutti elders and community members.
Kempsey Mayor Leo Hauville also spoke at the ceremony to acknowledge the achievements and significance of Dunghutti athlete, Dave Sands.
Children at the school later partook in activities such as painting with local artists Jason Ridgeway, conversations with elders, and dancing with the Fig Tree Mob followed by a sweet treat at morning tea.
Dunghutti traditional owner Clarry Hoskins said that the week was a big occasion this year particularly after the pandemic.
"Its really important for the Aboriginal people and of course the non-Aboriginal people to engage and understand what the meaning of NAIDOC is and the reasons behind it" he said.
NAIDOC Week celebrates and acknowledges the culture and history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across Australia.
This years theme is 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!'
