The Macleay Argus

Why we've turned off commenting on our Facebook posts

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated July 1 2022 - 4:15pm, first published 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why we've turned off commenting on our Facebook posts

A reader messaged during the week asking why we no longer allow followers to leave comments on our Facebook posts. While our reasons have been explained previously, they're worth sharing again.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.