Community Life: new citizens and a supercharged budget

A huge agenda for the June meeting of council included a citizenship ceremony, the annual budget, moves to support the environment and recognising our Aboriginal history.
New citizens
Fourteen excited candidates officially became citizens as they embraced and pledged their loyalty to Australia.
Loved ones packed council chambers as Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville and Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan, welcomed the new Australians. They hailed from countries including England, the Philippines, Cambodia, India, Japan, Taiwan and New Zealand.
Council approves annual budget
The 2022-23 financial year in Kempsey will see the delivery of a $107 million capital works program across the shire that will result in a variety of new and replacement assets, facilities and infrastructure.
Of these multimillion dollars works, $424 million are grant funded.
Key projects include:
Sustainability and Resilience
After winning the Sustainability Award at the recent Macleay Valley Business Awards, council agreed to place its draft Sustainability and Resilience Strategy on exhibition along with an action plan to guide implementation.
The draft document is available for public comment until Wednesday July 27 at ksc.pub/sustainability
Use of Dunghutti language
Councillors agreed to seek advice from Dunghutti Elders to discuss the appropriateness of using a combination of English and Dunghutti language in council business.
Council staff and councillors will be provided with training in Dunghutti language and will collaborate with primary schools in the shire to incorporate Dunghutti learning activities.
For a full wrap of the June Council Meeting, head to ksc.pub/council-june2022
