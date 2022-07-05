The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks Marlins dominate Comboyne Tigers to win 68-4

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
July 5 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Rocks Marlins dominated Comboyne Tigers on the weekend to win 68-4. Photo: South West Rocks Marlins

It was a dominant win for the South West Rocks Marlins on the weekend as they defeated Comboyne Tigers 68-4.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.