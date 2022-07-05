South West Rocks Marlins dominate Comboyne Tigers to win 68-4

It was a dominant win for the South West Rocks Marlins on the weekend as they defeated Comboyne Tigers 68-4.
The Marlins came out firing in the first half, scoring back-to-back tries with ease while the Tigers, who were without a few key players in the game, couldn't stop the Marlins' onslaught of attack.
Stephen Blair, Ivan Madden, Peter Bula and Cody Elliot all racked up the points in the first half to lead 38-0 at halftime
South West Rocks Marlins captain-coach Owen Blair Jnr said their forwards worked hard for the team to score in the first half.
"The forwards set the platform in the first half which allowed us backs to play good footy," he said. "I think the weather fell into play in a lot of aspects in the game too and because they had low numbers, that kind of played into our favour as well."
Blair Jnr said it was important to just keep playing "simple footy" in the second half.
"We knew we had them on the back foot, so we just needed to stick to everything we were working on in training leading up to the game.
"I just wanted us to keep to our structure and that's how we ended up scoring a lot more points."
The Tigers were able to break the Marlins' defence in the second half to put four points on the scoreboard, but it was Owen Blair Jnr, Damien Owens, Graham Roberts, Stephen Blair and Ivan Madden who increased the margin, each getting a few tries to almost double their halftime score.
Blair Jnr said his brother Stephen, who came back to the side on the weekend after a lengthy suspension, contributed to the team's win as well.
"Having my brother back gave us a big confidence boost because our structure wasn't really the best with him gone, he really boosts the confidence in the team and will be a big difference in our future games."
Blair Jnr said the win on the weekend gives the team a lot of confidence going forward.
"We kind of needed a big margin for our for-and-against on the ladder board," he said. "Even though we're still fourth on the ladder, that margin gives us more of an opportunity to make the top three.
"If the top teams lose a couple of games over the next few weeks and we keep our winning form, that might put us in finals contention."
