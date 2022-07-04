The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Rangers succumb to fatigue in 5-2 loss to Coffs United

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 4 2022 - 8:55am, first published 6:00am
It was a tough battle for the Macleay Valley Rangers on the weekend with the team eventually succumbing to a 5-2 loss to Coffs City United.

Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

