NAIDOC week in Kempsey has officially launched with the NAIDOC March followed by flag raising and community barbeque.
Community members marched from Belgrave Street through city streets shouting this year's theme: 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!'
For Kempsey NAIDOC committee member and one of the event organisers Jodie Barsby, the theme is about speaking up.
"I'm not a very confident person but chanting that...it really empowered me in a way," she said.
The march was then followed with a flagraising ceremony and community barbeque led by community Elders and members.
The Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags were raised by Aunty Cheryl and her granddaughter Kyindi Pattison, Uncle Leo Wright, Uncle Bob Smith and Amelia Blair.
"It is a very jam packed week," Ms Barsby said.
"Especially after COVID-19 and everything, it's more important that everyone is reconnecting with each other again, to catch up and enjoy the week."
Elder Aunty Lynne Holten said the event was an big day for the whole community but believed celebrations shouldn't be confined to one week of the year.
"I just don't think we need permission of government officials or anybody else to be told we can celebrate our culture on just one day or one week of the year."
Celebrations are planned throughout the week in Kempsey but Aunty Holten said that the flag raising and family community day is the biggest day of the lot.
"Everybody is here because they want to be part of it, and there will be even bigger crowds at the other events through the week if the rain holds off," she said.
Kempsey Shire Council have this week's events listed on their website with a downloadable program.
Kempsey 2022 NAIDOC Week events
Monday, July 4
Tuesday, July 5
Wednesday, July 6
Thursday, July 7
Friday, July 8
Saturday, July 9
Sunday, July 10
