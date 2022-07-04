South West Rocks Primary School students celebrated NAIDOC Week by assembling for a Welcome to Country ceremony and cake cutting.
On July 1, before school holidays started, students were split into groups named after various Australian animals. This allowed them to learn the local Indigenous word, such as Wambuyn (Kangaroo) and Nguruyn (Emu).
There were numerous interactive activities for the children throughout the day, from learning about bush tucker and cooking fish, to visual arts such as weaving and making bookmarks, to playing traditional Indigenous games.
The first Aboriginal dance group to be formed at South West Rocks Primary School by Figtree Dance Group performed a Dolphin Dance (girls) choreographed by Nancy Pattison and a traditional dance (boys) choreographed by Benelong Carroll.
