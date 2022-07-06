Sculptures transform historic Trial Bay Goal into open-air art gallery

"Sculpture in the Gaol" is back and transforming the heritage-listed Trial Bay Gaol into a public art gallery until July 10.
The official opening on Saturday (July 2), dubbed "Gaol After Dark", saw the exhibition launched with an evening of food, drinks, live entertainment, and of course the sculptures on display throughout the ruins.
Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation Dance Group opened with a cultural performance including a smoking ceremony and dances.
The gaol was seen in a new light, quite literally, thanks to installations by Australian contemporary tech artist and light designer, Michael Richardson of VC Builds.
"It was drizzling a little bit, and the lighting caught the rain sprinkles, which actually looked really cool," one local said.
Guests enjoyed an impressive line up of musicians including headline act Phil Jamieson from Australian band Grinspoon.
The sculptures are right at home within the walls of the old gaol, with the majority of the works made from steel, copper, wire and driftwood, in keeping with the bars and stones of the ruins.
Other artworks take on a varied and vibrant colour palette, including "Fish Rock Dreaming", a collaboration between The Figtree Aboriginal Descendants Corporation and South West Rocks Primary School.
This installation was created using recycled material and decorated with neon paint, which was illuminated by blue light on opening night for a glow-in-the-dark effect.
The immersive artwork depicts sea creatures and raises awareness for looking after our oceans, specifically Fish Rock at South West Rocks.
"It's (Fish Rock) an important health spot for our ocean and we're worried about the decline of Grey Nurse Sharks there," Nancy Pattison of Figtree said.
Another collaborative piece is the weaving of a Koala, titled "Yarri Dreaming", which took six days and eight local people to make.
The artwork was created to raise awareness of protecting the native animal habitat at South West Rocks, and Australia as a whole.
The exhibition can be seen until July 10.
