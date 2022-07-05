There is water over the road in many locations due to the localised heavy rainfall. Please limit travel to essential travel, drive to conditions and proceed with caution. Do not drive through flood waters. Water over the road is impacting many key locations, including Crescent Head Road, South West Rocks Road and the Macleay Valley Way at Cooks Lane, First Lane and Sutherlands Lane. Please note roads that are not officially closed may still be impassable but not yet inspected by staff as there is a high demand.

