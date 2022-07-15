Macleay Valley local Isimeli Tavau has recently graduated from the Royal Australian Navy Recruit School.
Earlier this month (July 1) Mr Tavau was one of the 69 graduates who celebrated at the Australian Navy's premier training establishment, HMAS Cerberus.
His mother Una Tavau said that the family was very proud of him and wished him the best with his studies.
She hopes her son's success can help inspire other young people in the community.
Tavau attended Bellbrook Public School before graduating from Melville High School last year.
