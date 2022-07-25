The Macleay Argus

Just weeks until Kempsey's Slim Dusty Centre becomes 'community asset'

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated July 26 2022 - 2:36am, first published July 25 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slim Dusty's golden guitars have pride of place in the museum's collection. Photo: Sue Stephenson

The "under new ownership' sign is about to go up on Kempsey's The Slim Dusty Centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.