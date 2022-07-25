The "under new ownership' sign is about to go up on Kempsey's The Slim Dusty Centre.
The transfer has been two years in the making, with Kempsey Shire Council General Manager Craig Milburn, currently finalising an agreement with the Slim Dusty Foundation Limited (SDFL) and the Kirkpatrick family.
The Slim Dusty Centre buildings and contents, excluding the Slim Dusty Museum exhibits and memorabilia, will be transferred to council for nil cost. Council will operate and manage the centre, including the museum.
Council's Director Corporate and Commercial Stephen Mitchell, says all parties are working collaboratively to make the centre a success as a civic and cultural facility and "to continue the legacy of Slim Dusty".
The singer/songwriter was born in Kempsey in 1927 and became a cultural icon as the King of Country.
By his death in 2003, he had released more than 100 albums; sold more than seven million records and become one of Australia's most awarded artists.
Mr Mitchell said council will be working with Slim Dusty's family on an ongoing basis rather than through the foundation as "was originally anticipated".
He believes the relationship will be mutually beneficial as the family has "great insights into the museum".
The family will continue to retain ownership of the artifacts and memorabilia housed in the centre while council will be responsible for maintenance.
Councillor Alexandra Wyatt said the transfer will be "a massive benefit to the broader community".
Councillor Kerri Riddington said she was "looking forward to future generations" using the space, while Councillor Anthony Patterson said it would be "a place to call our town hall, where we can go to celebrate in the Macleay Valley".
Mr Mitchell told The Macleay Argus that he expects to have the agreements finalised and signed by the end of August.
"We've already seen the benefits [of the centre] to the community, such as the Business Awards and NAIDOC week events", he said.
