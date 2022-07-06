What's on in the Macleay Valley and beyond

The Macleay Argus

By Newsroom
Updated July 6 2022 - 3:16pm, first published 1:00pm
Sculpture in the Gaol is on until July 10. Photo: Ellie Chamberlain

Sculpture in the Gaol: South West Rocks, until July 10

A slew of top sculpture artists are taking part in the 14th annual Sculpture in the Gaol at South West Rocks. The open-air art exhibition transforms the heritage-listed Trial Bay Gaol at Arakoon, South West Rocks, into a stunning artistic landscape.

