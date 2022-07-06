What's on in the Macleay Valley and beyond

Our community needs to Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! for systemic change and rally around our Elders and our communities by attending the NAIDOC 2022 Dinner Dance. This is a semi-formal evening during NAIDOC Week that will be held at the Slim Dusty Centre on Saturday July 9. Come along for a fantastic night of fun and entertaining cultural performances to honour the past and celebrate the future. For tickets, contact Troye Barker at troye.barker@samaritans.org.au or Annette Lawrence at info@yourpathcoaching.com.au.