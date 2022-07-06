What's on in the Macleay Valley and beyond

A slew of top sculpture artists are taking part in the 14th annual Sculpture in the Gaol at South West Rocks. The open-air art exhibition transforms the heritage-listed Trial Bay Gaol at Arakoon, South West Rocks, into a stunning artistic landscape.
Come along for a game of rugby league on Sunday 10 July at Verge Street Oval, where the Indigenous All Stars will be facing off against the All Stars from 12pm in celebration of NAIDOC Week. This event will include games from the men's open, women's open, 18s and will feature community stalls. COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at this event.
Advertisement
Our community needs to Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! for systemic change and rally around our Elders and our communities by attending the NAIDOC 2022 Dinner Dance. This is a semi-formal evening during NAIDOC Week that will be held at the Slim Dusty Centre on Saturday July 9. Come along for a fantastic night of fun and entertaining cultural performances to honour the past and celebrate the future. For tickets, contact Troye Barker at troye.barker@samaritans.org.au or Annette Lawrence at info@yourpathcoaching.com.au.
The annual Scale Model Expo has been on Panthers' calendar for over 20 years. This year, the expo will be in the club's auditorium between 9am and 5pm on July 9, and 9am and 4pm on July 10.
"Sanctuary" by Myffie Coady is a celebration of Nature. View fragile sand dunes, windswept wildlife and rugged landscapes in this exceptional exhibition. "Sanctuary" can be viewed for free at The Slim Dusty Centre, Kempsey.
Janne Henn's first solo exhibition is called "Imaginings and Flights of Fancy" and is on at Nambucca's Stringer Gallery from July 5 to the end of the month.
There are plenty of local markets up and down the coast. Whether you are a visitor or a regular, it's worth checking these out year-round.
If you have a community event or activity to share, please submit the details via our online form or send an email to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.