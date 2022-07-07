Pumping in Stuarts Point hailed as a success

The Stuarts Point pumping has been highly successful in combatting the intense rainfall received on Wednesday (July 6).
About 2.30pm, Kempsey Shire Council made preparations in Stuarts Point in case pumping was needed as there was water over the roads in several locations.
About 3.30pm, the council started pumping in Stuarts Point to remove surface water. The council said the pumping was happening to remove the water that may seep into the ground, not because the groundwater had reached the surface.
Fire and Rescue trucks assisted the pumping efforts during the heaviest rainfall on Wednesday evening. They have now departed but remain on standby.
Pumping operations will continue into Thursday as five pumps remain installed.
The council said the pumping effort has dramatically reduced the impact of the intense rainfall.
Groundwater levels rose dramatically on Wednesday afternoon and the council are remaining on site to monitor the situation.
Stuarts Point experienced extremely high groundwater levels following the March flood with dwellings saved from damage through the use of above ground pumps.
