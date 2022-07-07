The Macleay Argus

Pumping in Stuarts Point hailed as a success

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 7 2022 - 2:50pm, first published 12:30am
Fire and Rescue trucks assisted Kempsey Shire Council's pumping efforts in Stuarts Point during the heaviest rainfall on Wednesday evening. Photo: Kempsey Shire Council

The Stuarts Point pumping has been highly successful in combatting the intense rainfall received on Wednesday (July 6).

