72-year-old woman rescued from flood waters north of Kempsey

A 72-year-old woman has spent 45 minutes trapped in her car surrounded by raging flood water before being rescued by Mid North coast Police officers.
The woman's SUV was swept off a flooded rural causeway, 15km north of Kempsey on Wednesday (July 6) afternoon.
The 72-year-old became trapped inside her car just before 2pm, with water chest-deep after it was swept downstream.
The woman called Triple Zero (000) when she was unable to get out of the car, which had become wedged against a line of trees.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District were first on scene and used a winch cable from a police 4WD as a safety line attached to a sergeant, who entered the floodwaters and made his way to the semi-submerged vehicle.
He found the woman trapped inside the car with water inside the vehicle now neck-high.
The sergeant was able to open the door and he, and five other officers, worked together to bring her safely back to land.
Police then drove the local woman to Kempsey Base Hospital where she has been treated for hypothermia and exhaustion. It's believed she'd been trapped for 45 minutes.
The officers were not injured during the incident.
The Kempsey Shire Flood Rescue Cell supported by a NSW Surf Lifesaving crew from Wauchope-Bonny Hills and Fire and Rescue were activated by NSW Police to assist in the rescue.
The command is now looking at recommending all officers to be recognised for their efforts.
