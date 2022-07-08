Macleay Valley flood update and weather alert

Georges Creek - 6.18m at 4.00pm - falling to 4.68m at 7.00am

Bellbrook - 5.71m at 4.03pm - falling to 4.40m at 7.13am

Toorooka - 5.68m at 4.15pm - falling to 5.25m at 7.00am

Turners Flat - 4.72m at 4.00pm - rising to 5.32m at 7.00am *Please note however the current trend is FALLING.

Sherwood Bridge - 3.98m at 4.00pm - rising to 4.78m at 7.15am *Please note however the current trend is FALLING.

Kempsey Traffic Bridge - 3.43m at 4.11pm - rising to 3.69m at 6.50am