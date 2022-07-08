Macleay Valley flood update and weather alert

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a final Flood Warning for the Macleay River on Friday, July 8, at 5.17am.
River levels along the Macleay River at Georges Creek have fallen below the minor flood level. River levels at Bellbrook, Kempsey and Smithtown are expected to remain below the minor flood levels.
For up-to-date warnings head to Flood Warning - Macleay River (www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings)
On Friday, July 8, at 7.45am, Kempsey Shire Council has provided the following update:
Below are levels and trends of the Macleay River:
Residents can monitor river levels on the Bureau of Meteorology's website (www.bom.gov.au) and act accordingly.
River crossings:
All bridges that cross the Macleay River upstream of Kempsey are now CLOSED.
- Bellbrook Bridge is CLOSED
- Toorooka Bridge is CLOSED
- Temagog Bridge is CLOSED
- Turners Flat Bridge is CLOSED
- Sherwood Bridge is CLOSED
- Dungay Creek Causeway is CLOSED
- Dowlings Falls Causeway is CLOSED
Closed roads:
At present the following roads have been marked as impacted:
Water may rise rapidly in some locations and lead to further road closures, please do not drive through flood waters.
Floodgates:
The council closed all floodgates on Wednesday, July 6.
The council has inspected Big Hill and Ryans Cut ocean outlets and reported that water levels are not sufficient to permit opening.
