The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks local retirees' valiant bushfire efforts recognised

By Contributor
Updated July 8 2022 - 3:50pm, first published 2:00am
Ron Rider (pictured receiving his medal) and Geoff Evans have been awarded the National Emergency Medal for their volunteering efforts during the 2019 and 2022 New South Wales Bushfires. Photo supplied

Ingenia Lifestyle South West Rocks residents Ron Rider and Geoff Evans have been awarded the National Emergency Medal on June 26 for their volunteering efforts during the 2019 and 2022 New South Wales Bushfires.

Local News

