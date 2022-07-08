Minor warnings and major thanks after yet another dramatic weather 'event'

It's always a good sign when the Bureau of Meteorology issues a final flood warning, as it has for the Hastings, Macleay and Camden Haven rivers.
It means that rivers have fallen below minor flood levels and no significant rainfall or imminent flooding is expected. It doesn't mean we take our eye off the ball (or the depth markers) but we can at least draw breath after bracing for the worst, and start assessing the scope of the clean-up ahead.
Our region was spared the terrible scenes in the Hawkesbury-Nepean, the Hunter and the Manning River areas. Our communities know all too well what they are going through.
But the word "spared" is relative.
Some rivers and bridges are still closed, paddocks are flooded, farmers are anxiously monitoring livestock for injury, debris is strewn everywhere, and the already prolific potholes on our roads are multiplying by the hour.
On top of that, highly-anticipated NAIDOC Week celebrations had to be cancelled or postponed, children have spent yet another week of their school holidays indoors and our sporting fields are only fit for mudlarks.
But all our moaning and groaning is drowned out by the thanks and praise being shared for our now well-practised emergency services crews. They have done a remarkable job this week; not only in keeping us safe but in keeping us up-to-date.
The efforts of five Kempsey police officers who saved a 72-year-old woman from her flooded car at Collambatti, were particularly heroic. But so too are the actions of all who have made it their job to help us.
Public communication is particularly critical in major weather events, and the alerts being produced by the SES, Bureau of Meteorology, Mid North Coast Police, Transport for NSW, our local MPs, Surf Life Saving clubs, NSW Fire and Rescue and so on, were frequent and informative. (I was particularly impressed by Kempsey Shire Council's website updates and Camden Haven SES's community-focused Facebook posts.)
But it can be overwhelming. Our job is to collate, curate and provide context; to combine these alerts with our own location reporting; and to provide pics and video that highlight the severity of the situation.
We would never condone someone taking a risk to send us photos, but we always welcome user-generated content (UGC) from those who are out and about anyway.
You can see all our reports, along with reader photos and videos, on the Port News, Macleay Argus and Camden Haven Courier online.
Stay safe everyone and spare a thought for those who've lost everything this week.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast (ACM)
