Crescent Head man in custody on drugs and driving charges after crashing allegedly stolen car

A Crescent Head man accused of stealing a car from Lansdowne before crashing it near Wauchope, has been refused bail on vehicle and drugs charges.
Mid North Coast Police say that at 9.10am last Thursday (July 7) a Mitsubishi Triton utility left the roadway and crashed into a power pole on Beechwood Road near Wauchope, splitting the pole in half.
Police enquiries revealed that the vehicle had been stolen early the previous morning from a property in Lansdowne.
An hour after the crash, police went to a property in High Street Wauchope, where they arrested a 32-year-old Crescent Head man.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with multiple offences:
The man was refused bail and will appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on July 20.
