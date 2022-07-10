Kempsey woman arrested over shoplifting offences

Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District have arrested a woman in Kempsey over alleged shoplifting offences.
About 1.45pm on Friday, July 8 2022, Mid North Coast Police executed a search warrant at a house in Robert Eggins Street, South Kempsey.
Advertisement
As a result of the search warrant, a number of items were seized.
Police will allege the items are linked to recent property and shoplifting offences.
A 25-year-old Kempsey woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting x 3.
She was taken to Kempsey police station where she was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on July 9, 2022.
A 23-year-old South Kempsey woman has also been issued with a court attendance notice for the offence of possess prohibited drug to appear at Kempsey Local Court on September 1, 2022.
This offence relates to a small quantity of cannabis located during the search warrant.
BEFORE YOU GO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.